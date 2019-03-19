It's been buzzed about for some time, but the official lineup for the 50th anniversary of Woodstock has now been revealed. The Killers, Dead & Company and Jay-Z will headline the three-day festival, taking place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, New York.

The Killers will headline the opening day festivities on Friday (Aug. 16), which also features sets from rock acts like the Raconteurs, Robert Plant and the Sensational Shapeshifters, Grandson, Fever 333 and Dorothy. You'll also find Miley Cyrus, Santana, the Lumineers, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, John Fogerty, Run the Jewels, the Head and the Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Bishop Briggs, Anderson East, Akon, Princess Nokia, John Sebastian, Melanie, Flora Cash, Larkin Poe, Brian Cadd, Ninet Tayeb and more.

Dead & Company headline Day 2 on Saturday, Aug. 17. The second day also finds rock acts such as the Black Keys, Greta Van Fleet, Gary Clark Jr., Rival Sons and Pearl playing alongside Chance the Rapper, Sturgill Simpson, Portugal. the Man, Leon Bridges, Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes, David Crosby and Friends, Dawes, Margo Price, Nahko and Medicine for the People, India.Arie, Jade Bird, Country Joe McDonald, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, Sir, Taylor Bennett, Amy Helm, Courtney Hadwin, John-Robert, IAMDDB and more.

Rap icon Jay-Z will finish out the music weekend on Sunday, Aug. 18, playing after sets from rockers Imagine Dragons, Cage the Elephant, Reignwolf, Pussy Riot and Amigo the Devil, as well as Halsey, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Young the Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and the Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, the Zombies, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna, Cherry Glazerr, Leven Kali, the Marcus King Band, Victory, Hollis Brown, John Craigie, Liz Brasher and more.

Tickets for the event will go on sale April 22 via the Woodstock 50 website. You can currently head here for notification on tickets for the event.

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