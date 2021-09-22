David Ellefson’s New Band The Lucid Drops Second Single ‘Damned’

The Lucid, the new band starring ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson alongside Sponge singer Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller and guitarist Drew Fortier, have debuted another new song, "Damned."

At the start of September, Ellefson had teased a forthcoming project, dubbed The Lucid, and, a week later, followed it up with the announcement of the band's self-titled debut album in tandem with the lead single, "Maggot Wind."

"Damned" offers further insight into the sonic scope of The Lucid, which embraces '90s hard rock and alternative, a far cry from the adrenalized metal both Ellefson and Heller have a wealth of experience playing, though not without its own heavy moments.

Listen to the new song below and pre-order the album here.

"It's been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues….to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers," said Ellefson of the experience writing the self-titled album, which will be released on Oct. 15 on SpoilerHead Records. "There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together," he continued, "which is always amazing when working with new people. I’m looking forward to everyone checking it out!”

The band's formation pre-dates Ellefson's ouster from Megadeth, after a sexual interaction with a woman in a digital video chat leaked, for which he is now pursuing revenge porn charges.

The Lucid, "Damned" Lyrics

Walking slowly

My steps falter

One step forward

Ten miles backward

My words fumble

My tongue swollen

Find the water

Find the water Too many things

I hate to explain

Too many days

I had to blame

On a future

Flushed away Damned if you do

Damned if you don't

Damned if you're rich

Damned if you're broke

Damned if you see

Damned if you're blind

Damned if you seek

Damned if you find Best foot forward

My heart shattered

Pick up pieces

Find your master

Time grows short now

The end is nearing

Growing weary

The fight gets tired Too many things

I hate to explain

Too many words

I had to dread

Too many failures

Drive you insane Damned if you do

Damned if you don't

Damned if you're rich

Damned if you're broke

Damned if you see

Damned if you're blind

Damned if you seek

Damned if you find Damned if you do

Damned if you don't

Damned if you're rich

Damned if you're broke

Damned if you see

Damned if you're blind

Damned if you seek

Damned if you find In death's parade

You can see the bodies tumble

To the grave

Where the flesh dances

Right from the bones

Oh you can see the hearts tumble

Like grenades Pull the pin

Heart grenade

Remove your skin

Pull the pin

Heart grenade

Remove your skin Damned if I do

Damned if I don't Damned if you do

Damned if you don't

Damned if you're rich

Damned if you're broke

Damned if you see

Damned if you're blind

Damned if you seek

Damned if you find Damned if you do

Damned if you don't

Damned if you're rich

Damned if you're broke

Damned if you see

Damned if you're blind

Damned if you seek

Damned if you find Damned if you do

Damned if you don't

The Lucid, "Damned"