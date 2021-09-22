David Ellefson’s New Band The Lucid Drops Second Single ‘Damned’
The Lucid, the new band starring ex-Megadeth bassist David Ellefson alongside Sponge singer Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller and guitarist Drew Fortier, have debuted another new song, "Damned."
At the start of September, Ellefson had teased a forthcoming project, dubbed The Lucid, and, a week later, followed it up with the announcement of the band's self-titled debut album in tandem with the lead single, "Maggot Wind."
"Damned" offers further insight into the sonic scope of The Lucid, which embraces '90s hard rock and alternative, a far cry from the adrenalized metal both Ellefson and Heller have a wealth of experience playing, though not without its own heavy moments.
Listen to the new song below and pre-order the album here.
"It's been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues….to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers," said Ellefson of the experience writing the self-titled album, which will be released on Oct. 15 on SpoilerHead Records. "There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together," he continued, "which is always amazing when working with new people. I’m looking forward to everyone checking it out!”
The band's formation pre-dates Ellefson's ouster from Megadeth, after a sexual interaction with a woman in a digital video chat leaked, for which he is now pursuing revenge porn charges.
The Lucid, "Damned" Lyrics
Walking slowly
My steps falter
One step forward
Ten miles backward
My words fumble
My tongue swollen
Find the water
Find the water
Too many things
I hate to explain
Too many days
I had to blame
On a future
Flushed away
Damned if you do
Damned if you don't
Damned if you're rich
Damned if you're broke
Damned if you see
Damned if you're blind
Damned if you seek
Damned if you find
Best foot forward
My heart shattered
Pick up pieces
Find your master
Time grows short now
The end is nearing
Growing weary
The fight gets tired
Too many things
I hate to explain
Too many words
I had to dread
Too many failures
Drive you insane
Damned if you do
Damned if you don't
Damned if you're rich
Damned if you're broke
Damned if you see
Damned if you're blind
Damned if you seek
Damned if you find
Damned if you do
Damned if you don't
Damned if you're rich
Damned if you're broke
Damned if you see
Damned if you're blind
Damned if you seek
Damned if you find
In death's parade
You can see the bodies tumble
To the grave
Where the flesh dances
Right from the bones
Oh you can see the hearts tumble
Like grenades
Pull the pin
Heart grenade
Remove your skin
Pull the pin
Heart grenade
Remove your skin
Damned if I do
Damned if I don't
Damned if you do
Damned if you don't
Damned if you're rich
Damned if you're broke
Damned if you see
Damned if you're blind
Damned if you seek
Damned if you find
Damned if you do
Damned if you don't
Damned if you're rich
Damned if you're broke
Damned if you see
Damned if you're blind
Damned if you seek
Damned if you find
Damned if you do
Damned if you don't