David Ellefson Launches New Band The Lucid, Reveal First Song + Album Details

After his exit from Megadeth, bassist David Ellefson has launched a new band called The Lucid that features Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, guitarist Drew Fortier and Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller. And with the band announcement also comes the first taste of music and details of a forthcoming album release.

The Lucid's self-titled debut album will arrive on Oct. 15 via SpoilerHead Records, with listeners getting the first taste of the record via the soaring new track "Maggot Wind" that can be heard in the player below. The album was produced by Mike Heller, with Lasse Lammert handling the mixing and mastering.

The record comes after a tumultuous year for Ellefson that saw him dismissed from his longtime band Megadeth after leaked online interactions between himself and a young woman lead to backlash, with the bassist eventually seeking to pursue revenge porn charges against the person responsible for the leak. In the time since the controversy led to the split with Megadeth, the veteran metal group moved forward with James LoMenzo filling the bass void on tour and a still unnamed bassist recording the bass parts on the band's next album.

Pushing forward with his musical return, Ellefson states of The Lucid, "It's been a real blast making a record with these guys and I must say that it’s refreshing to explore some new musical avenues….to step out a bit from what each of us have done stylistically in our own careers. There was an effortless synergy that came with creating these songs together which is always amazing when working with new people. I’m looking forward to everyone checking it out!”

The Lucid's self-titled album, as stated, is due Oct. 15 and you can place your pre-orders here, while "Maggot Wind" can be picked up currently via the group's Bandcamp page.

Ellefson and Fortier also have worked recently on the new found footage horror film Dwellers that's set to be released on Oct. 12 via Blu-Ray and digital streaming services. Pre-order bundles are also available here, while the two musicians will also be appearing at Crypticon in Minneapolis Sept. 10-12, Dead Conventions in Fort Wayne, Indiana Oct 15-17 and Chiller Theater in Parsippany, New Jersey Oct 29-31.

The Lucid, "Maggot Wind" Lyrics

Endless ride around Jonestown

Hypnotized outta your mind

Elephant in the room now

Sycophant got the power

Ever really get the feeling

That we've all been sold out

Poison in the sugar water

Poison in the sugar water On her knees

On her back she'll please

On her knees

On her back

All she wants is to be detached Punch drunk and waiting

Maggot wind

The corpses grow in my eyes

Punch drunk and waiting

Maggot wind

The corpses grow in my eyes Killin' in the believing

Killin' cause you like the feelin'

Maggots squirm inside of your mind

Maggot wind inside of your smile On her knees

On her back she'll please

On her knees

On her back

All she wants is to be detached Punch drunk and waiting

Maggot wind

The corpses grow in my eyes

Punch drunk and waiting

Maggot wind

The corpses grow in my eyes Seeds you sow the row you hoe Punch drunk and waiting

Maggot wind

The corpses grow in my eyes

Punch drunk and waiting

Maggot wind

The corpses grow in my eyes

The Lucid, "Maggot Wind"

The Lucid, The Lucid Artwork + Track Listing

Spoilerhead Records

1. Maggot Wind

2. Deaths of Despair

3. Spoiler Head

4. Hair

5. Maskronaut

6. Damned

7. Breech Boy

8. Pigs and Sons

9. Parade of Spit