In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from Feb. 13, 2018:

- Though The Mars Volta went on hiatus in 2012, it looks like there is hope for the future. In a tweet response to a fan, frontman Cedric Bixler-Zavala stated, "I appreciate the rabid infection that spreads when anything Volta is discussed, but it’ll be a while b4 that ship takes off. Still got a lot of ground to cover w my current family @AtTheDriveIn all I did was praise a fans enthusiasm & casually mention volta being a thing." So don't look for anything in the near future, but be happy that they are still "a thing."

- The lineup for the 2018 Reading and Leeds festivals has been revealed, with a number of rock favorites joining the eclectic bill. Underoath will play Friday at Reading and Saturday at Leeds, while Saturday's Reading bill and Sunday's Leeds bill has Sum 41, Papa Roach and Beartooth all participating. The Sunday Reading / Friday Leeds bill includes Hollywood Undead and crossover headliner Kings of Leon. The festivals run Aug. 24-26 with tickets available here.

- Descendents will be busy on tour this year. The punk vets will return to the road April 12 in Tampa, with scattered shows keeping them on the road into November. "USA Tourage 2018" tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 16). Head here to see all the dates and get links to the on-sale.

- Veteran rockers Tesla have revealed the Shock will be the title of their ninth studio album. The disc is expected this fall. Meanwhile, you can catch the band on tour this summer with Joan Jett and Styx. The trek kicks off May 30 in Irvine, Calif. A video teaser can be seen here and dates for the tour can be found here.

- High on Fire are back at work on new music. The band just posted footage of a studio session via their Instagram account.

- Up and comers Cold Kingdom will join Sleep Signals on the upcoming Tour Rito Supreme, which kicks off March 1 in Mankato, Minn. Dates can be found here. The band is supporting their self-titled debut EP.