Punk Band The Muslims Cause a Stir With ‘F-ck These F-ckin Fascists’ Video

A new song from The Muslims is causing a stir in the world of punk. “Fuck These Fuckin Fascists” dropped yesterday (July 8) via Epitaph Records and the comments section on YouTube is already a war zone.

The Muslims are a queer, POC, Muslim punk band hailing from North Carolina. The group strives to use music to call out racism, the American political landscape and white supremacy while remaining unafraid to hurt any feelings in the process.

“I started writing this song during Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial and finished it during the attempted coup,” recalls vocalist QADR. “What a time to be alive. As a person who fits the description of a so-called ‘Black Identity Extremist,’ I find it funny that our music and message, calling out racist violence, makes people more uncomfortable than actual racist violence. At least we’re cute, tender, and funny af.”

QADR continues, “Artists are the truth-tellers throughout history, and we’re just speaking our truth. Fascism was never wiped out, it just got more polite and calls itself a Richard Spencer now, whatever that is. We’re going to speak truth to power and have a damn good time doing it.”

The cover art for “Fuck These Fuckin Fascists” seems to depict Sex Pistols / PiL frontman Johnny Rotten getting punched in the face, likely referring to his recent support for former president Donald Trump during the 2020 election.

Epitaph

“Fuck These Fuckin Fascists” currently has 1,400 likes and nearly 800 dislikes on YouTube, with the comments section deep in argument about the song’s message. Some have praised the track as a political punk bop that succeeds in pissing off exactly the right people, while others have criticized the band’s conflation of “woke” messaging with a religion many view as fundamentally oppressive to the LGBT community.

Regardless, the song is grabbing people’s attention and has the approval of Epitaph founder and Bad Religion guitarist Brett Gurewitz.

Watch the music video for The Muslims’ “Fuck These Fuckin Fascists” below.

The Muslims - "Fuck These Fuckin Fascists"