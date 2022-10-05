Metal band The Offering have released a new song "Flower Children," which directly confronts the baby boomer generation that has wielded overwhelming political power for decades, branding them a "generation of sociopathic narcissists." And they hope the boomers are offended by it.

The track comes off Seeing the Elephant, The Offering's second full length album which comes out Nov. 4 on Century Media and follows the previously released songs "WASP" and "Tiny Disappointments."

They're a band that is stylistically a challenge to package neatly under any sort of pre-established subgenre tag, which is definitely a good thing for any artist. The Offering have some progressive sensibilities, shifting from shimmering, clean-toned passages to more aggressive and weighty parts, each accented by clean or harsh vocals — but not in the formulaic metalcore way.

Regarding the message behind this latest single, The Offering state, "'Flower Children' is a declaration of distrust and loathing for an entire generation of sociopathic narcissists. Art, literature, the economy, politics, and American cultural war issues — all resolved with the emergence to power of a new generation. Inspired by Bruce Cannon Gibney's A Generation of Sociopaths: How the Baby Boomers Betrayed America, 'Flower Children' echoes his thesis — condemning the mentally defunct characteristics of an aging generation and the irrationality of its longevity in power. Undeniably, the systemic operation of the country would be better off without their rusting grip. I hope this song offends their delicate sensibilities. And if it does... Good riddance!"

Watch the music video for "Flower Children" directly below. Pre-order your copy of Seeing The Elephant here and view the album art and track listing further down the page.

The Offering, "Flower Children" Lyrics

We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Ma,

We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Pa,

We want the boomers dead.

Dead. How can we compromise with sadists?

Dodging, divorced, loveless.

Money hungry.

Obsessed.

Work, work, work What a wasted life.

TV brought you merchandise.

You sold off rock ‘n’ roll for red ties. We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Ma,

We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Pa,

We want the boomers dead.

Dead. You hippies all turned into Christians

Free love into incest,

LSD to dissent.

Take,

Till the ice caps melt.

Formula kids,

Fear the belt.

We’ve grown up,

Found your views were wrong.

Party all night when the parent’s gone. Dead.

Sorry Ma,

We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Pa,

We want the boomers dead.

Dead. You’re offended.

Flower children get what they want any way.

Infanticide;

You’ve raped.

Leading your kids to hate.

Fragging is in your legacy.

What does your mood ring say? Failed your parents,

Failed your cities,

Failed to know when you’re canceled for your choices.

Failed at warfare,

Failed your planet,

Failed your children crying for some changes.

Trickle down on me and

Pledge your deaths,

And set us free and leave us to our own. Failed your parents,

Failed your cities,

Failed to know when you’re canceled for your choices.

Failed at warfare,

Failed your planet,

Failed your children crying for some change. Battle hymns will ring until the leather’s done.

Fighting the world,

And justice for all you’ve done.

Destroyer,

Appetite for Destruction,

Stay Hungry.

We’re not gonna take it.

Recycle the same riffs,

The same vibe,

We hate it.

We’ll stay strong Pass the torch along. Don't say,

That without you we’re nothing,

Your content’s been sucking.

Don't say,

It isn't greed.

That you headline like old times,

Your hairline is a hate crime.

What does your mood ring say? We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Ma,

We want the boomers dead.

Sorry Pa,

We want the boomers dead.

Dead.

The Offering, "Flower Children" Music Video

The Offering, Seeing the Elephant Album Art + Track Listing

The Offering, 'Seeing the Elephant' Century Media loading...

01. "WASP"

02. "Ghost Mother"

03. "Tipless"

04. "Rose Fire"

05. "Seeing the Elephant"

06. "My Heroine"

07. "Flower Children"

08. "Tiny Disappointments"

09. "With Consent"

10. "Esther Weeps"