The Pretty Reckless Announce Spring Headline Tour

The Pretty Reckless are about to emerge from the studio, ready to hit the road in late spring. The band just announced a trek that launches May 5 and will keep them in the U.S. throughout the month.

The tour is a mixture of headline shows along with major festivals and several radio station-backed concert events as well. This marks the group's first touring since 2017.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public, with a pre-sale happening in select markets starting this Wednesday (Feb. 19) at 10AM local time. The remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday (Feb. 21) at 10AM local time.

"It's been a long time since we've been out there and we're excited to hit the road this spring," says singer Taylor Momsen. "The new record is almost finished, the songs are incredibly personal, but we're ready to start sharing what we've been through the last couple years with the people that mean the most to us, our fans. See you all soon!"

Though it remains to be soon who will be guesting on the band's new album, it was revealed late last year that Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron had been working with the group. Stay tuned for new album info as it becomes available.

See all the dates listed below and head here for ticketing info.

The Pretty Reckless Spring 2020 Tour

May 5 — New York, N.Y. @ Bowery Ballroom

May 8 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Variety Playhouse

May 9 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville*

May 11 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Basement East

May 13 — Washington, D.C. @ U Street Music Hall

May 15 — Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

May 16 — Camden, N.J. @ MMRBQ*

May 17 — Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple*

May 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

May 20 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line Café

May 22 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

May 23 — Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma*

May 24 — Dallas, Texas @ BFD*

*Festival Date