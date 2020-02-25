The Rentals are back and they're ready to blast off.

Former Weezer bassist Matt Sharp has rounded up an all-star crew of rockers for his latest song under the banner of the group he debuted in 1995. At that time, The Rentals appeared as a Weezer side project in between the "Buddy Holly" songsters' poppy 1994 "Blue Album" and 1996's abrasive Pinkerton.

But by the time Sharp and Weezer parted ways in 1998, The Rentals had become the musician's main creative outlet. The following year, The Rentals released their second album Seven More Minutes. That effort featured collaborations with Britpop icons such as Blur's Damon Albarn and Elastica's Donna Matthews.

Twenty years later, Sharp is still working with big names when it comes to recording partners. The Rentals' "Teen Beat Cosmonaut," released Tuesday (Feb. 25), features The Killers' Ronnie Vannucci on drums and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Nick Zinner on electric guitar. Listen to it down toward the bottom of this post.

Not only that, but "Teen Beat Cosmonaut" was mixed by Dave Fridmann, the acclaimed producer and engineer who's worked with the likes of The Flaming Lips, Interpol and many others. Of course, Sharp himself takes the lead in the space-themed song, performing lead vocals, acoustic guitar and synthesizer.

Is the tune a spiritual sequel to Songs From the Black Hole, the aborted Weezer album shelved in favor of Pinkerton in the mid-'90s? That's hard to say. What is clear is that it's The Rentals' first new music since the release of related singles "Spaceships" (2019) and "Elon Musk Is Making Me Sad" (2017).

Further, "Teen Beat Cosmonaut" will be included on The Rentals' upcoming album, Q36, out June 2.

The Rentals, "Teen Beat Cosmonaut" (Official Lyric Video)