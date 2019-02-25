If you like catching young bands on the rise, you might want to save some money for the Struts and the Glorious Sons pairing this summer. The Struts just announced a new leg of shows starting on June 28 in Englewood, Colorado, with the Glorious Sons serving as primary support on most of the dates.

This new leg of dates finds The Glorious Sons on the opening date, then dropping off for about a week, then fulfilling almost every remaining date through an Aug. 7 finale in Washington, D.C. You can see all the dates, cities and venues listed below.

The "Young & Dangerous" tour is named after the Struts album of the same moniker that arrived last October via Interscope. The record has helped solidify their status as one of rock's bright and rising stars thanks to songs like the singles "Body Talks" and "Primadonna Like Me." The group has earned raves for their live show, led by charismatic frontman Luke Spiller.

The Glorious Sons have enjoyed more of a slow burn rise with their 2017 album Young Beauties and Fools. Much of their recent success has centered around the single "S.O.S. (Sawed Off Shotgun)," which topped the Mainstream Rock chart. The album received Canada's Juno Award for Rock Album of the Year in 2018.

For ticketing information, keep an eye on The Struts' tour section of their website.

The Struts 2019 Tour

June 28 – Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

June 29 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot (with The Glorious Sons)

July 1 – Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

July 2 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

July 3 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Observatory North Park

July 5 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

July 8 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater (with The Glorious Sons)

July 9 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox (with The Glorious Sons)

July 10 – Missoula, Mont. @ The Wilma (with The Glorious Sons)

July 13 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Palace Theatre (with The Glorious Sons)

July 15 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Water Works Park (with The Glorious Sons)

July 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Old National Centre (with The Glorious Sons)

July 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works (with The Glorious Sons)

July 19 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore (with The Glorious Sons)

July 20 – Grand Rapids, Mich @ 20 Monroe Live (with The Glorious Sons)

July 21 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE (with The Glorious Sons)

July 25 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Canalside Live (with The Glorious Sons)

July 26 – Utica, N.Y. @ Saranac Brewery (with The Glorious Sons)

July 27 – New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17 (with The Glorious Sons)

July 30 – Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues (with The Glorious Sons)

Aug. 4 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

Aug. 6 – Dewey Beach, Del. @ Bottle & Cork (with The Glorious Sons)

Aug. 7 – Washington, D.C. @ 930 Club (with The Glorious Sons)