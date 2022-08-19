When you know, you know! And The Struts knew they had something special with the new song "Fallin' With Me," so this fresh new earworm is here to occupy space in your brain while keeping your toes tapping.

The track was inspired by nights out on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip, even including a mention of the popular hang out the Rainbow Bar and Grill in the lyrics as Luke Spiller belts, "Meet at the Rainbow, nine fourty-five / Wear something trashy, that's what I like."

Spiller recalls, “The song’s lyrics were written down whilst on numerous nights out with someone that I was seeing at the time. We always kept meeting at the same place on the Sunset Strip and after a while I had a collection of phrases and lines that all had a certain feel to them.”

He adds, “The chorus was intended to be a really heartfelt ballad, but once the music had been recorded it took the vocal delivery to another place entirely. Fa-fa-fa-fallin’ was just me joking around and having a laugh, but it quickly became a crucial part of setting the tone of the song.”

As for the decision to release it now, without a new album attached, the vocalist says, “Fallin’ With Me’ is something that The Struts have never done before. We've done a lot of straight-up rock, but this feels different. The response we have been getting while performing it live has been electric, so I'm excited for everyone to hear the studio version!”

The song is their first since the 2020 Strange Days album and their 2021 non-album single "Low Key in Love" that featured a guest vocal by Paris Jackson. Check out "Fallin' With Me" and the lyrics in the lyric video below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

The Struts will be back for a short U.S. run in September, with an appearance at the Aftershock Festival to follow in October. See their upcoming stops below and get ticketing info here.

The Struts, "Fallin' With Me"

The Struts Fall 2022 U.S. Tour

Sept. 8 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 10 - Baltimore, Md. @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Sept. 11 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Sept. 22 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's

Sept. 23 - Wichita, Kan. @ Templelive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

Sept. 24 - Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amp (Pointfest)

Sept. 25 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 9 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival