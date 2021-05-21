Sister Trio The Warning Release Hard-Hitting New Song ‘Choke’

Rock 'n' roll sister trio the Warning have released a brand new, hard-hitting song called "Choke," along with a captivating music video.

Hailing from Monterrey, Mexico, the Warning consists of sisters Daniela Villarreal on the guitar and vocals, Alejandra Villarreal on the bass and piano and Paulina Villarreal behind the drum kit. Not only are they a sister trio, but they're a power trio. "Choke" is a powerful anthem with an infectious chorus.

“'Choke' is a song about drowning in your feelings and coming to terms with them," the band shared in a press release. "Recording it with David Bendeth (while in quarantine!) was an incredible experience and he really worked with us to bring the song to life.”

Check out the video for their new single "Choke" below, and follow along with the lyrics underneath.

You may recall the Warning's cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman" that went viral on the internet a couple of years ago when they were just aged 16, 13 and 10. The success of the cover landed them on on an episode of Ellen, and they've since released two studio albums independently — XXI Century Blood in 2017, and Queen of the Murder Scene the following year. "Choke" is their debut release on Lava Records.

The band is holding a virtual event with Matt Pinfield tonight (May 21) at 8:30pm ET, which you can check out here if you're interested in learning more about the girls' story.

The Warning, "Choke" Music Video

The Warning, "Choke" Lyrics

I won’t say goodbye

In the end, it won’t matter at all

I’m sure I won’t survive the fall Wear your tears like jewelry

That vice is overpriced but

Art is dead it died with me

Don’t cry Just let me drown

Let me drown

Let me dive in

Sink in deeper

Push my head

Choke me till I drown

Let me drown Drifting out of trust

Slipping down my throat

Into my lungs

It’s cold but this where I’ll stay

Comfortably in pain Wear your tears like jewelry

That vice is overpriced but

Art is dead it died with me

Don’t cry Just let me drown

Let me drown

Let me dive in

Sink in deeper

Push my head

Choke me till I drown Like a machine every day I’m on hold

Breathe in, breathe out

I keep on waiting, tearing at my will

I wish I would just stop Let me drown

Let me drown Let me dive in

Sink in deeper

Push my head

Choke me till I drown Let me drown

Let me drown Let me dive in

Sink in deeper

Push my head

Choke me till I drown Let me drown