The Who singer Roger Daltrey likened The Rolling Stones' music to that of a "mediocre pub band" in a new interview with The Coda Collection.

It was in another portion of the same talk that the classic rock legend admitted he didn't know if The Who would ever make new music again.

Daltrey's dig against the Stones follows a similar slight from former Beatle Paul McCartney. Last month, Sir Paul took the Mick Jagger-led band down a peg by calling the Stones a "blues cover band" and claiming The Beatles' proverbial net was cast "wider than theirs."

It seems Daltrey may feel much the same. Although, he made clear that he means The Rolling Stones' music only, and not their charismatic frontman.

"You can not take away the fact that Mick Jagger is still the No. 1 rock 'n' roll showman up front," Daltrey said. "But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you'd think, 'Well, that's a mediocre pub band!'" [via NME]

The 77-year-old rocker added, "No disrespect."

That being the case, one might wonder where Daltrey lands in his listening preferences regarding the ol' Beatles–Stones rivalry. But that's like comparing apples and oranges. Or…apples and cheese?

"They're both really tasty," The Who singer said. "But the cheese does one thing and the apple does another."

However, Daltrey did concede that the Stones wrote "some great songs, but they are in that blues format."

The Who's latest album, simply titled Who, arrived in 2019. The influential English rock group still includes founding members Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

Check out Daltrey's full Coda Collection interview here.