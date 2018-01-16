There has been plenty of talk of a reunion of the classic Smashing Pumpkins lineup and Billy Corgan helped to feed that discussion by posting a new photo featuring three of the four '90s-era members hanging out in the studio.

"Not sure what cross-eyed spy took this photo, but we had a visitor to the studio the other day. So many memories when you put the three of us together," wrote Corgan, as the photos shows the singer hanging out with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin.

Corgan conversing with the other two musicians, while definitely cool and exciting, may not be the biggest surprise as Chamberlin has played off and on with Corgan over the last few years, while Iha has made a few guest appearances as well. The lone Pumpkin not part of the photo is bassist D'Arcy Wretzky, but she too has reopened the lines of communication with Corgan in recent years.

Last fall, Corgan discussed the potential for a reunion with his onetime bandmates. "[A reunion tour] has been knocked about," said Corgan. "There's certainly gears that turn and things get waved around, but until it's inked, I'm in the dark as much as anybody … But I'll say this and I mean it: If we never play a note together again, that's okay. I'm way, way more interested in the fact that we have peace with each other. I've reached the point in my life where I'm not in a hurry to get to anything. If it's there, great. If it's not, cool."

However, the singer has also remained busy with his own music, issuing the solo disc Ogilala under the moniker William Patrick Corgan last year and revealing just last month that he was plotting a potential double album for 2018.