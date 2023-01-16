An inventive musician on TikTok has shared a viral video of themselves drumming to Metallica's classic St. Anger title track. But they use a beer keg in place of the usual snare drum in their drum kit!

Sound familiar? Rock devotees likely equate the metal beer keg with the heavy rhythms of fellow metal act Slipknot — especially when founding Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan plays the keg with a baseball bat. And that's exactly what musician Devin Taylor (@fountane) does in his viral "St. Anger" TikTok drum video; he thwacks the keg with a bat. And the musical influencer previously melded Slipknot and Metallica drumming in another video.

Us metal fans know the St. Anger snare well, whether we like it or not. When making the Bob Rock-helmed St. Anger in 2002 and 2003, Metallica's Lars Ulrich experimented with turning the snares off on his snare drum. By removing the wires from the bottom head of the instrument, the resulting tone was more booming — more like a tom than a regular snare.

Three years ago, Ulrich said he stood by the decision. "I'm always just looking ahead, always thinking about the next thing," the drummer explained in 2020. "Whether it's Metallica always thinking ahead or in my personal life or in relationships, whatever I'm doing."

72 Seasons, Metallica's new album, arrives on April 14. The veteran metal band released its first single, "Lux Æterna," last November. Get Metallica tickets here. See their upcoming 2023 tour dates below.

Devin Taylor Plays Metallica's "St. Anger" with Beer Keg Drum Kit - Nov. 1, 2022

Metallica, "St. Anger" (Music Video)

