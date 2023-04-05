"This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world," says Kourtney Kardashian at the top of the first official trailer for 'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis, the new reality TV show starring the pop culture icon and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The two married in the spring of 2022 and initially confused fans as to what exactly was going on by throwing three different wedding celebrations. And now they're ready to peel the curtain back on the nuptials on the show that premieres on April 13 on Hulu, Disney+ (internationally) and Star+ in Latin America.

If you were in a state of disbelief at the idea of having a trio of wedding ceremonies, you're not alone. Kardashian asks her husband, "Can you believe we got married three times?," and he dishes out a total cornball line, replying, "It's like choosing a child — I can't pick just the best one."

"Vegas was like our wild rock star wedding," Barker continues, noting about the second event in which he pledged lifelong commitment to his billionaire partner, "Santa Barbara was like as traditional as everybody else's could have been." The trailer then cuts to the two unsure of what those traditions are, asking when they exchange vows.

Kardashian says of the third and final wedding location, "Italy was just really romantic and classic. I felt like I had so much anxiety because it's such a vulnerable moment you're sharing.

The trailer is campy and sure to nauseate some Blink fans with its cheesy outpouring of storybook romanticism, but it just might be cheeky enough to work!

"I was nervous and I knew I'm not going to be able to say my vows without crying," Barker reveals, showcasing his more tender side.

It's certainly a contrast from the rock star persona exuded by the Blink-182 drummer and notable producer and a chance for fans to understand Barker on a deeper level than perhaps ever before.

Watch the trailer below.

Blink-182 are set to kick off their reunion tour on May 4 after having to postpone the first series of comeback dates in South American and Mexico after Barker injured his finger in rehearsal and had to undergo surgery. See all of their upcoming dates here and head to this location for tickets.

'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis Official Hulu Trailer