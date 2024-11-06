A lot has happened within the As I Lay Dying camp over the last decade, so we've compiled a timeline of the band's controversial comeback with their classic lineup and eventual downfall.

Vocalist Tim Lambesis formed As I Lay Dying in the year 2000 in San Diego, Calif. along with drummer Jordan Mancino. After a couple of member changes, the lineup the band became known for also included guitarists Nick Hipa and Phil Sgrosso and bassist Clint Norris, who joined in 2003.

Josh Gilbert eventually replaced Norris in '06 and this lineup remained in place until a 2013 arrest and 2014 criminal conviction sidelined the band.

Lambesis was arrested and eventually convicted for attempting to hire a hitman to kill his estranged wife Meggan. The vocalist spent a little over two years in prison and, during this time, Hipa, Sgrosso, Mancino and Gilbert formed another group called Wovenwar.

About a year and a half after Lambesis was discharged from prison, As I Lay Dying returned in 2018 with the same members who were involved when the singer was first arrested. They toured and released an album, Shaped by Fire, but then this reunion lineup started to fall apart over the next couple of years.

READ MORE: 10 Times All But One Member of a Band Quit at Once

By the end of 2022, Lambesis and Sgrosso were the only members remaining, yet As I Lay Dying persevered.

The group recruited a new set of musicians — bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Ken Susi and drummer Nick Pierce — and worked on another record together. However, in October of 2024, these musicians started to depart the group one by one as well, all sharing vague statements regarding their decisions on social media.

Lambesis is now the only member of As I Lay Dying, with plans to continue.

Scroll through the gallery below to read a detailed timeline of the events that took place from 2013 until now.

A Timeline of As I Lay Dying's Controversial Comeback Here is a timeline of what has gone on in the world of As I Lay Dying, from Tim Lambesis' 2013 arrest through November of 2024. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner