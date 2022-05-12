Tom DeLonge has expressed his UFO fascination in song ("Aliens Exist"), through his To the Stars organization, in books and now he's doing so by directing a film. DeLonge is behind the lens for his directorial debut with the upcoming movie Monsters of California, and the trailer for the sci-fi adventure is now available for your viewing.

The film centers California teenager Dallas Edwards (portrayed by Jack Samson) and his "misfit friends" as they attempt to unearth the answers to a series of mysterious, paranormal events happening around their SoCal surroundings, according to a description for the film.

Further revealing the plot, the description offers, "As they peel back the layers on this onion of the unexplainable, they unravel the extraordinary secrets held within the deepest levels of the Government."

In addition to Samson, the film stars Curb Your Enthusiasm's Richard Kind, Starship Troopers' Casper Van Diem, Arianna Zucker, Camille Kostek, Gabrielle Haugh, Jared Scott and Jack Lancaster.

“Anyone who knows me, or follows me on social media, knows I’m no stranger to the paranormal, which is why directing Monsters of California was a no brainer,” says DeLonge in a statement. “The film takes my fascination with the unexplained, combines it with the skate culture I grew up a part of, and tosses in my ridiculous sense of humor that millions got to witness during my Blink-182 days.”

If you need further proof of that, a Boomer-esque character is seen smirkingly remarking to a character wondering what they just saw, "It's classified. I'd tell you, but then I'd have to fuck your dad."

DeLonge's To the Stars organization is backing the film. He adds, “In recent years, I’ve had the good fortune of helping the Government remember how much they care about UFOs through the work we do at To The Stars, and it’s that experience that helped inspire this movie. I can’t wait for audiences to see the fucked up fun adventure these kids go on."

While the trailer appears to have the vibe of some of the '80s sci-fi flicks that DeLonge grew up with, calling it a "coming of age film with dick jokes," DeLonge has actively pursued UFO research in recent years and takes it very seriously. His To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science, famously published viral UFO videos — Gimbal, Go Fast and FLIR1 — to YouTube in 2017 and 2018. In 2019, the U.S. Navy officially acknowledged the videos, categorizing “the phenomena contained/depicted” in all three clips as “unidentified” rather than attempting to classify the objects as drones or weather balloons, etc. More so, the videos were officially published in 2020 by the Navy, who confirmed the clips were “original, unaltered, and not computer generated or artificially fabricated.”

Monsters of California Trailer