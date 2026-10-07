Tom DeLonge Gets Teary-Eyed as San Diego Padres Crowd Sings Blink-182 Classic

Blink-182's Tom DeLonge has played "All the Small Things" probably hundreds of times live, but he's likely never experienced it as he did Tuesday night when the song was played during the San Diego Padres home playoff game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The musician and longtime Padres fan was seated right next to the field watching his home team when the Blink-182 classic came blasting out to the crowd in the eighth inning, as has become a bit of a Padres tradition.

The FS1 cameras managed to capture DeLonge in what appeared to be an emotional moment as he listened while the crowd sang out in unison one of his band's biggest songs.

"What a cool moment here in San Diego," noted Fox announcer Adam Amin as the cameras initially caught DeLonge from a distance appearing to tear up a bit. "Blink-182, especially for those of us of a certain age, we all know they have an extensive, very impressive catalog of late '90s and 2000s pop-punk music. But to be in the ballpark when 43,000-plus are singing one of your biggest hits to you, I can't imagine the feeling."

Fellow announcer Adam Wainwright then added, "That's got to be like a musician's world series right there."

READ MORE: Tom DeLonge Tells Mark Hoppus About His Favorite Blink-182 Albums

Once the FS1 cameras got right up in front of DeLonge, he broke from the moment and joined in the crowd revelry. Playing to the camera, he joined in the "work sucks, I know" part of the track with those in attendance, as seen in a tweet from the @MLBONFOX account below.

The Padres rally song seems to have hit the mark as the hometown team held onto their 4-3 in a much-needed win to bring the best of 5 series to a Brewers 2-1 advantage.

What Are Blink-182 Up To?

It appears the band is between albums at this point. There is nothing on the books touring-wise for the remainder of 2026, but the schedule does pick up again in 2027.

The group has booked a European tour leg for the summer of 2027 hitting several major festivals including Rock for People, Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring.

Below, see the favorite baseball teams of 49 big rock and metal stars.