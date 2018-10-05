Tom Morello released the official lyric video for his new song “Every Step That I Take,” which features Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley and DJ and producer Whethan. The song honors Morello’s late friend and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell and aims to raise suicide prevention awareness.

Morello has teamed up with SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education) to promote the song and it’s powerful message. The guitarist recently stated, “With the passing of Chris over a year ago, and the momentum towards the stigma from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, it was very important to have a song from that point of view.”

The lyric video begins with a silhouette of a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt who claims, “This is a communique from The Atlas Underground.” The figure then speaks the lyrics in the song’s chorus: “One foot in the shadows / One foot on the breaks / One step towards the gallows / Where it’s quiet and safe.”

The song features a driving electronic beat with plenty of classic Morello guitar work. Portugal. The Man’s John Gourley lends his signature vocals to the track. He sings the poignant lines, “Lost in the motions / Locked in a safe / Trying to forget the key / And I know where I lost it / But I’ll never say / One day it was taken from me.”

Morello will release his new album, The Atlas Underground, on Oct. 12. It features collaborations with Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Songs, K. Flay, Gary Clark Jr., Rise Against’s Tim McIlrath and rappers GZA, RZA, Boi and Killer Mike. Pre-orders are available here.

Tom Morello will celebrate the release of his new album by signing copies of the effort and hanging out at Fingerprints Music in Long Beach, Calif. on Oct. 12. The event is also supporting a soap and shampoo drive for Mental Health America of Los Angeles. Fans are encouraged to bring unopened soap and shampoo. See info below.

Tom Morello Shampoo and Soap Drive

