Tom Morello Overseeing Music for Netflix’s ‘Metal Lords’ Film

Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello is adding to his busy schedule, signing on as the executive music producer for the upcoming Netflix film Metal Lords from the Game of Thrones team of David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and Greg Shapiro.

The film centers on two high school kids who are the only metal fans in their school who decide they want to start a heavy metal band. Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It), Isis Hainsworth (Misbehaviour, Emma) and newcomer Adrian Greensmith are set to star in the film.

The subject matter seems something that would be right up Morello's alley as the guitarist has often spoken about his early attempts at bands and shared eloquently some of the group's that inspired his love for heavy music,

For Morello, this continues a relationship that he's held with the Game of Thrones creators. Fans might remember in 2019 when Morello joined Weiss as well as fellow guitarists Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt and Game of Thrones composer Ramin Djwadi for a jam session rocking Fender created Game of Thrones-inspired guitars while playing the Game of Thrones theme.

Weiss will serve as the central writer for the movie and the film project also has Peter Sollett attached to direct, who previously worked on another music-centric film, Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. While an official release date has not been announced, Metal Lords is expected to be released by Netflix globally "later this year."