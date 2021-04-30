Tom Morello and Pussy Riot are two forceful names in music — combining the two politically-minded parties was sure to bring about some electrifying material. That's certainly the case with "Weather Strike," the collaboration that emerged Friday (April 30) from the Rage Against the Machine guitarist and the Russian feminist protest punk collective.

Taking the husky, unmistakable guitar riffs of Morello and mixing them with the sometimes poppy but always persuasive style of Pussy Riot elicits a combination that's both evocative and imposing. A lyric video directed by filmmaker Ksti Hu accompanied the song.

In a statement, Morello said, "Pussy Riot is one of the most radical and important activist musical groups of all time. Their fearless blending of art and confrontation is a constant inspiration and it’s an honor to combine forces on this powerful, revolutionary track."

Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova added, "Both for Tom and me politics have been always closely intertwined with our music, like two sides of a Möbius strip. It's an honor to collaborate and be friends with Tom. I feel strong, empowered, supported, seen, respected, when I work with Tom, I feel that we're forming a good part of a revolutionary art army together, true allies and comrades. 'Weather Strike' is a dreamy, utopian track for me, we loudly proclaim the future we want to see: alternative systems of public safety where police violence is no longer an issue, an ultimate joy of rebellion and rejecting injustice, and also I sing about my dream to turn the main FSB (ex-KGB) building into an immersive museum where we're going to learn about dark moments of Russian history — I'll make it happen when Putin is no longer in power."

Pussy Riot have never released a studio album, as Consequence of Sound pointed out, even for an outfit with all their infamy. But that will change when the group issues its debut LP later in 2021. Then, the following year, Morello will hit the road with Rage.

Tom Morello + Pussy Riot, "Weather Strike"