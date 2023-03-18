Tom Morello ‘Sets Fools Straight’ on Meg White’s Drumming

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello is the latest musician to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Meg White's drumming capabilities.

It all started when a writer named Lachlan Markay criticized Meg's musicianship in a since-deleted Twitter rant —during Women's History Month, to boot. The tweet quickly went viral, and the writer received a wave a backlash. Several prominent musicians, including Meg's former White Stripes bandmate and ex-husband Jack White, came to her defense, causing Markay to delete the post and issue an official apology.

Now, Morello has inserted himself into the situation via an Instagram post. He called Meg "one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll" and praised her "untouchable" vibe. Read his full statement below.

I hear there's some controversy on this matter lately so let me set fools straight: #MegWhite is one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock n roll. It's not even a debate. There are a HANDFUL of drummers EVER who are INSTANTLY recognizable rocking their MANY HIT SONGS with Flavor, Fire & Flair. She's on that list, bruh. Does she do a lot a complicated tom tom fills? No, THANK GOD. She has style and swag and personality and oomph and taste and awesomeness that's off the charts and a vibe that's untouchable by all you boring-ass skin beaters who think we care about your 'tight' syncopated para-diddles. She is a FORCE and her records are forever step-stones on how to do it your own way while rocking the damn planet. @officialjackwhite knows too, so show some respect.

In the Tweet That Started It All, Markay wrote: "The tragedy of the White Stripes is how great they would've been with a half decent drummer," the writer tweeted. "I've heard all the 'but it's a carefully crafted sound mannnn!' takes. I'm sorry Meg White was terrible and no band is better for having shitty percussion."

After all the backlash, Markay apologized in a series of follow-up tweets that have also been deleted. "I am sorry," he said. "And to women in the music business generally, who I think are disproportionately subject to this sort of shit, I am sorry to have fed that as well. I'm really going to try to be more thoughtful in the future, both on here and off."