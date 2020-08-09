Tom Morello Sings Powerful Slavery Song ‘You Belong to Me’

With racial equality and human rights very much in the spotlight, Tom Morello is adding to the conversation with a previously unreleased song that ties America's history with slavery to the present unrest. The song, titled "You Belong to Me," recently arrived and can be heard in the player below.

The track is more in the style of Morello's Nightwatchman project, taking on a more solemn acoustic approach as he unravels the story of a slave taking a stand after a beating. Morello also directed the video for the song which can be seen at the bottom of this post.

The guitarist stated via Twitter, "Our present is tethered to our past. The overseer’s whip & noose of history are today echoed in the policeman’s baton & pistol. I had a very clear idea I wanted to express with the song & the video and that is: Sometimes, enough is enough. #YouBelongToMe" Check out the lyrics for the song below:

Summer sun beats down

On Virginia’s cotton fields

Strong hands work the strong black earth

To the call of the chickadee A tall man rides with shiny boots

On a horse named Robert E. Lee

Now whip will crack and tear men’s backs

And ankle chains will gleam He said eagles fly and rabbits run

And fire leaps from tree to tree

You may think you belong to you

But you belong to me

You belong to me

You belong to me

Yeah you belong to me Shiny boots cut ‘cross the wet grass

Door hinge creaks ‘bout quarter to three

Slave quarters are still and silent

Strong hand covers her mouth as she sleeps

She holds her breath and prays that death

Will lift her from this dream

In the next room her young children are cryin’

When they hear that muffled scream He said eagles fly and rabbits run

And fire leaps from tree to tree

You may think you belong to you

But you belong to me

You belong to me

You belong to me

Yeah you belong to me Fire lept behind the stranger

As he stood upon the porch

In his right hand he held a shotgun

In his other hand a torch

Master’s shot went wide

Nat Turner stood him on his knees

The plantation burned around them

Master cursed and whispered, “Please”

Nat threw the torch aside

So his other hand was free

He cocked back the hammer

The fire lept from tree to tree He said eagles fly and rabbits run

And fire leaps as you can see

You may think you belong to you

But you belong to me

You belong to me

You belong to me

Yeah you belong to me

Morello has also made the song available via Bandcamp. Check out the video below.

Tom Morello, "You Belong to Me"