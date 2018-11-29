Update: According to TMZ, Scott's lawyer stated, "Tommy didn’t invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there’s no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design."

Is imitation the sincerest form of flattery ... or is it a plain rip off? That's the question that Motley Crue's Tommy Lee is asking after accusing popular rapper-singer Travis Scott utilizing the Crue's rollercoaster ideas in separate performances.

Posting on Instagram, an upset Lee stated, "Just found out this fucking idiot @travisscott or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro...(swipe to see who did this shit first) BRB there’s more ..." The first post shows Scott's performance then scrolls to Lee's Crue performance aboard the famous 360 coaster. Lee then posted a second video in which Scott is performing aboard a coaster similar to the Cruecifly that Motley Crue used during their final run.

"ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my shit. What do you guys think???," continued Lee in the second post. See both videos below.

The comments in the posts yield support for both sides, with some calling it a blatant rip off while others defend Scott or lay the blame elsewhere in the rapper's camp.

Regardless, Lee does seem upset and ready to pursue things further, adding in a tweet:

What do you think? Does Lee have a case? Is it a rip off? Head to the comments section at the bottom of this post to weigh in.

