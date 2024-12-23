Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan Details Their Very Different Hygiene Routines

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan Lee detailed their very different hygiene routines during a recent podcast episode she was featured as a guest on.

While discussing zodiac signs on Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe, Furlan noted that most of the men she was in relationships with prior to Lee were "very messy." However, she described the Motley Crue drummer as "very neat," despite the generally wild reputation most rock stars have.

"I mean he doesn't shower a lot, but he's very neat," Furlan continued.

"I feel like that's European though, because my husband was born in Greece, he was born in Athens and he said growing up his mom... That's a thing in Europe, you don't need to shower every day. They would just do the white wash cloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky."

Furlan said Lee showers about once a week, though he'll clean himself in other ways between showers. She, on the other hand, showers every day.

"That's the thing with me, I'm like, overly clean and I'm stripping my body of all the oils and stuff it probably needs," she added.

A bit later in the podcast, Furlan reflected on when she and Lee first met on the dating app Raya back in 2017, which is an exclusive dating platform that consists mainly of celebrities, influencers and other high-profile individuals.

Furlan recalled Lee being "very persistent" with her after they initially matched on the app.

"He messaged me and was like, 'Oh my god, I followed you on Vine. You're so funny, I would love to hang out.'"

Shortly after they started seeing each other, Furlan deleted the app, and the rest is history.

"We're both very childlike... We just vibe," she explained of their relationship.

Watch the full episode below to hear more about Furlan and Lee's dynamic.

