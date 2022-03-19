Tommy Lee’s Son’s Band Motel 7 Release ‘Headphones’ EP

Dylan Jagger Lee, the son of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, has recently released an EP with his band Motel 7. You can listen to the new EP below.

If you were expecting the second coming of Mötley Crüe from Dylan's project, you would be wrong. Motel 7 dives into more alt-pop, electronic sounds, featuring hip-hop inspired drums and lo-fi beats.

Motel 7 is Dylan's LA-based project with Anton Khabbaz. The two met while at music school, staying up until the wee hours of the morning and adding songs to Soundcloud. The project sees Dylan experimenting with vocals, a talent he didn't know he possessed previously.

Many of the songs were written virtually in in the midst of the pandemic, the two bouncing ideas back and forth between each other over text.

Khabbaz spoke about the Headphones EP in a press release.

“Our EP, Headphones, is a listening experience. Not a single second thought on any lyric or production choice — everything was first instinct. We literally wrote whatever we felt and what to get off our chests at that exact moment the song was made. We wrote every song in a different emotional state... and state of mind. I feel like we didn’t limit ourselves to a specific ‘sound’ for this EP."

They also spoke about the meaning behind the EP's title.

"We called this EP Headphones because we want the music to take you away from the world a little. When you wear headphones you almost want to close your eyes... But sometimes you also want to dance... And sometimes you even want to go to the beach for a run… We wanted the music to take you wherever you want it to. Whenever you have headphones on, it's just you and the music... Nothing else…there's something so beautiful about that concept.”

Motel 7, Headphones EP Track Listing

01. "Headphones"

02. "Things I Hate"

03. "Messing With Fire"

04. "Golden"

05. "Everytime"

06. "Are We There Yet"