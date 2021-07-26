Allen Kovac, the head of Better Noise Music and a former manager of Tommy Vext while Vext was the singer in Better Noise band Bad Wolves, has commented on the musician's recent lawsuit against him. In the statement from Monday (July 26), Kovac also responded to Vext's claims that the music executive lobbed racist remarks during that time.

As uncovered by TMZ on Sunday (July 25), Vext filed a suit for breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty and was reported to be suing Kovac for more than $10 million. The vocalist, who was ousted from Bad Wolves at the start of 2021, claimed there was a conspiracy to have him kicked out of the group.

Vext, who is Black, contended that Kovac, who was identified as a Bad Wolves co-founder in the suit, told him he was not "Black enough" to be in the band due to his political ideologies and support of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Vext further indicated that Kovac had used racial slurs, including the N-word, around him. (The singer's allegations of racism concerning Kovac are especially confounding considering Vext previously asserted that racism doesn't exist in the U.S. and is "manufactured.")

In his reply, the Better Noise founder and CEO denied all of Vext's charges against him.

"I am disappointed to see these accusations from Tommy against me, [my management firm] 10th Street Management and Better Noise Music," Kovac said on Monday. "They are categorically false. In 40 years in the music business, I have never made any derogatory racist comments, been accused of doing so, or been sued by an artist. Tommy Vext, a self-proclaimed QAnon supporter, has dragged us into a ridiculous, unfounded narrative that falsely paints him as a victim."

He continued, "Tommy quit Bad Wolves in January 2021 after being abusive to his band members, and he has since waged an all-out assault against the band and its members on social media. Behind the scenes, he and his team of lawyers have been trying to extort the band and the record company for a big payout."

However, because those tactics "were not successful," Kovac added, Vext "upped the ante and filed this bogus and spurious lawsuit to get leverage in contract negotiations. But this strategic ploy won't work. We will not be extorted and will defend and defeat these phony claims in court. As a management company and record label, we pride ourselves on working with artists from all different walks of life and encourage them to speak their minds creatively and authentically. I have never forced political beliefs or values on any of our artists or employees, but I also will not tolerate when people create a hostile environment."

Appended to the executive's statement was a corroborating comment jointly ascribed to Bad Wolves drummer John Boecklin and lead guitarist Doc Coyle. They said, "In all our dealings with Allen Kovac, he has never used any derogatory racial slurs. Tommy is making all of this up. Period."

In his statement, Kovac revealed that "Bad Wolves has always been a collaborative effort between its members, its management and our label, and no single member is responsible for the creation of its art or its success. Putting this distraction aside, Bad Wolves is continuing to focus on its music and will release its best record yet in October with new lead singer Daniel 'DL' Laskiewicz. I am very proud of the band."

Better Noise is the current name for the rock label formerly known as Eleven Seven. Until 2019, the outfit traded as Eleven Seven Label Group, with Eleven Seven, Better Noise and Five Seven as imprints.