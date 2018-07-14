TONIGHT: Beartooth ‘The Journey Below’

Beartooth: The Journey Below

Wednesday, July 14 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT

Join Beartooth for the adventure of a lifetime as you experience: The Journey Below. First-time performances of brand new songs, as well as all your favorite classic Beartooth tracks await you in this immersive alternate reality. A mysterious figure pulls the strings in a live performance event unlike any other. The Journey Below is treacherous and full of twists, turns, and surprises along the way. Will you survive?

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

BROUGHT TO YOU IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VEEPS.