‘Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered’ Soundtrack Revealed

We're a little over a month out from the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster arriving and news of the soundtrack for the game has been revealed. Noisey recently hosted a soundtrack showcase (seen below), previewing material from four of the acts and showcasing some of the skaters featured in the game, with the full soundtrack picks being revealed at the end of their video.

The special included skaters Bob Burnquist, Lizzy Armanato, Kareem Campbell and Leo Baker speaking on their love for the game and what it means to be included, while the performance lineup included Machine Gun Kelly, Rough Francis, CHAII and Merkules all performing songs that will also turn up during the game play.

It's an interesting blend of old and new for the soundtrack, with Tony Hawk soundtrack favorites like Goldfinger's "Superman," Papa Roach's "Blood Brothers," Primus' "Jerry Was a Racecar Driver" and Rage Against the Machine's "Guerrilla Radio" sharing space with more modern fare like the aforementioned Machine Gun Kelly's "Bloody Valentine," Rough Francis' "Deathwire," JunkBunny's "Sedona" and CHAII's "South." Get a closer look at the soundtrack in full and listen to it in the Spotify player provided.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered will arrive on Sept. 4. You can place your pre-orders for the game here. Revisit our recent interview with Goldfinger's John Feldmann about the impact the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game has had on his band.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered Soundtrack

"Connect to Consume" / A. Swayze and the Ghosts

"Misery Guts" / Alex Lahey

"Life Support" / American Nightmare

"All Souls Day" / The Ataris

"You" / Bad Religion

"In Control" / Baker Boy

"Afraid of Heights" / Billy Talent

"The Struggle" / Black Prez featuring Kid Something

"South" / CHAII

"Confisco" / Charlie Brown Jr.

"Something to Say" / Cherry Kola

"Made Me Do" / Chick Norris

"Heavy Metal Winner" / Consumed

"Stomp" / Craig Craig Featuring Icy Black

"Coming Through" / Crush Effect featuring Karra

"Police Truck" / Dead Kennedys

"Duck Eat Duck World" / Destroy Boys

"Cyclone" / Dub Pistols

"IN-TO-IT" / DZ Deathrays

"Here and Now" / The Ernies

"Vilified" / Even Rude

"West Coast / FIDLAR

"Evil Eye" / Fu Manchu

"Superman" / Goldfinger

"Sedona" / JunkBunny

"May 16" / Lagwagon

"Bomb Drop" / Less Than Jake

"Bloody Valentine" / Machine Gun Kelly

"Bass" / Merkules, Hopsin + Tech N9ne

"No Cigar" / Millencolin

"Let's Ride" / MxPx

"Pin the Tail on the Donkey" / Naughty by Nature

"Blood Brothers" / Papa Roach

"Mid 20's Skateboarder" / Pkwe Pkew Pkew

"When Worlds Collide" / Powerman 5000

"Jerry Was a Racecar Driver" / Primus

"Guerrilla Radio" / Rage Against the Machine

"She's Famous Now" / Reel Big Fish

"Deathwire" / Rough Francis

"Let Me In" / Screaming Females

"Shutdown" / Skepta

"Run It Up, Pt. II" / Spilt Milk

"Firecracker" / Strung Out

"Subculture - Diselboy + Kaos VIP" / Styles of Beyond, Dieselboy + Kaos

"Same in the End" / Sublime

"New Girl" / Suicide Machines

"Like This" / The Super Best Frens Club

"Five Lessons Learned" / Swingin' Utters

"Flamingo" / Token

"Can I Kick It?" / A Tribe Called Quest

"Lose Control" / Tyrone Briggs

"Euro-Barge" / The Vandals

"Slow Learner" / Viagra Boys

"All My Friends Are Nobodies" / Zebrahead

