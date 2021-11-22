Tool's Justin Chancellor is the star of a new Christmas commercial in promotion of his brand new Dunlop Cry Baby Wah pedal — and it also features an appearance from bandmate and drummer Danny Carey.

The bassist was cast as... pretty much everyone in the advertisement, including a child who opens a Christmas present to find the pedal, then shreds on his bass along to "Carol of the Bells." The rocker also portrays the child's mother, Santa Claus and an elf. The other elf is played by Carey. It's a little disturbing to be honest, but we love every second of it.

"Dunlop products will make you a better bass player than Justin Chancellor and be as big as, or a bigger rock star than anyone in Tool," reads the narrator in the video, along with a plethora of other humorous comments.

The pedal, according to the Dunlop website, combines "three separate effects into a single pedal: the fluid expressiveness of a custom midrange filter, the bright aggression of a custom wah circuit, and the chainsaw grind of a vintage fuzz." The device features also two tone modes — the U.K. Filter and Wah. Both modes can be used with or without the fuzz.

See images below. The pedal runs for about $300 and can be purchased on the Dunlop website.

Chancellor and Carey will be hitting the road with Tool in January of 2022. The North American run kicks off in Eugene, Ore. and will conclude in March in Cleveland, Ohio before they head over to Europe. See the full itinerary here.

Justin Chancellor Dunlop Cry Baby Wah Pedal Christmas Commercial