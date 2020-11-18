Charity Auction: Tool-Signed Kitchen Sink, Dio ‘Holy Diver’ Guitar + More

If you're looking for unique rock memorabilia items, Julien's Auctions have just about everything including the kitchen sink (no really, there's a Tool-signed kitchen sink on the auction block). The upcoming Icons & Idols: Trilogy Rock 'n' Roll auction will be led by new items from Tool and Dio.

Taking place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 10AM PT, this auction will benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. And as such, one of the key items being auctioned will be a limited edition Les Paul-style electric guitar by ASG that is part of a limited series of 30 featuring the artwork from the Holy Diver album. It comes with engraved pickup covers and is inscribed with “AP/30” indicating its place in the series.

Julien's Auctions

Another item that is garnering plenty of attention is an actual kitchen sink that has been autographed by the members of Tool. Have a look below at the rare item.

Julien's Auctions

Those interested can also bid on stage clothes, vintage music collectibles and guitars and drum heads signed by a variety of celebrities from the music world. You'll find guitars signed by Lita Ford, Nancy Wilson of Heart, John 5, Avenged Sevenfold, Motorhead and Slash. There's a Jackson Chris Broderick signature model soloist electric guitar played onstage by Broderick while he was with Megadeth; a Schecter Omen Solo 6 electric guitar signed by 15 musicians including Eddie Money and members of Dio, Quiet Riot and Buckcherry; a variety of tour jackets and collections of vintage Fleetwood Mac and 1960s Beatles memorabilia.

To see all the items available for viewing, head over to the auction that is found on pages 250-261 at this location.