It was the decade that saw the rise of the internet, a surge in digital audio and some really great metal albums.

The 2000s saw music fans having increased access to music. Whether it was a song that autoplayed on your MySpace profile or an album of mis-titled tracks downloaded from a shaky internet music share service, metal stood tall throughout the decade thanks to veteran acts and newcomers.

Many of these acts converged on Ozzfest, which was still going strong from the tail end of the 1990s.

Bands like Slipknot, System Of A Down and Disturbed built up their fanbase across the country performing as part of the festival. Established acts like Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden (with a returning Bruce Dickinson) continued in headlining roles.

The Loudwire staff has put together a list of the top 11 metal albums of the 2000s in case you were looking for something new to download from Limewire.

