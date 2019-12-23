Top 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Stories of 2019

2019 has been a hell of a year.

Like every other year, there were band breakups and makeups, new music released from artists for the first time in an eternity and, unfortunately, some losses. Music is always full of ups and downs, but between Slipknot and Tool both debuting at the top of the Billboard 200 with their respective new albums, and Rage Against the Machine and My Chemical Romance announcing reunions, it's fair to say this year leaned more on the positive side.

As 2019 comes to a close, it's time to reflect on the last 12 months in heavy music. Here are the top 10 rock and metal stories of 2019, based on what everyone freaked out about the most.