Travis Barker and Adele might seem like artists who make music quite the opposite of each other. But their respective genres aren't diametrically opposed.

After all, when the blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly compatriot laid down a very rock-'n'-roll drum groove to the superstar singer's recent smash hit, "Easy on Me," it really didn't sound that far-fetched.

Barker did so just recently, sharing a video of his "Easy on Me" additions on Tuesday (Jan. 4). The rocker often mixes up popular songs with new rhythms he's created.

But despite the lively rock energy he exhibited, Barker added little in the way of commentary to his Adele redux, adjoining only the emoji for a grimacing face to his social media post containing the half-minute-long preview of his "Easy on Me" rendition.

Adele's "Easy on Me" was released last October as the first single from the mononymous singer's latest album, 30. The stark pop ballad subsequently saw much success, going to No. 1 on music charts in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, Germany, Sweden and beyond.

Last year, Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got engaged after a courtship that saw the musician and star socialite become a celebrity media staple. That fall, Barker vis-à-vis his involvement with the Kardashian-Jenner family and Machine Gun Kelly was lampooned on Saturday Night Live. MGK's pair of new albums planned for later this year will again feature the blink drummer.

