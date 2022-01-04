Machine Gun Kelly Confirms He’ll Release Two Albums in 2022

For those who were expecting Machine Gun Kelly to drop his new album Born With Horns last week on New Year's Eve, remain patient. The artist has confirmed that he'll actually be releasing two albums in 2022.

MGK announced the upcoming release of the Travis Barker-produced Born With Horns this past August, and gave us our first taste of the album shortly after with the single "Papercuts." The grungy track signified a definite step away from the pop-punk nature of 2020's Tickets to My Downfall, and a few months later, Kelly assured that the new record will be deeper lyrically, and more guitar-heavy.

In that same interview [via Billboard], the rocker also teased that there would be more new material to listen to on New Year's Day. "The second you open your eyes and it’s 2022, you’ll have something to listen to," he said.

However, on Dec. 31, he rescinded that release date in a tweet. "I know the rumor was I was dropping New Year's Eve but... see you in 2022," he wrote. Then, on Jan. 2, he followed the matter up by tweeting, "Two albums this year."

See his posts below.

MGK was one of the only artists to have a rock album reach the top of the Billboard 200 in 2020 with Tickets to My Downfall. Ever since, he's found himself having to defend his shift from rap to rock, and it all came to a head the day after "Papercuts" came out, when he addressed the topic in a TikTok video.

"Me, drops a rock song — 'Oh, he doesn't rap anymore!' Me, drops a rap song - 'Oh, he doesn't do rock anymore!'" he grunted in a selfie-video. "Shut the fuck up! God damn! I'm not fucking dying tomorrow, I just drop music!" he said in the clip.

We'll see what Born With Horns has in store for us when it does come out.