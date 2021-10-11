Is that Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker on SNL?

No, it's not — but it is actors spoofing them. After all, celebrity socialite and social media star Kim Kardashian West hosted this past weekend's (Oct. 9) new episode of Saturday Night Live.

Unsurprisingly, the long-running sketch comedy show couldn't pass up the opportunity to lampoon both blink-182 drummer Barker (as portrayed by SNL's Mikey Day) and his frequent collaborator MGK. The parody included cameos from some Kardashian family members.

Coming amid Kim's SNL hosting debut, the skit, "The People's Kourt," saw Kim playing her sister Kourtney — Kourtney's currently dating Barker — in a spoof court drama, per Billboard.

"You're so punk," Kim-as-Kourtney says to Day's Barker as she sits on his lap. "Will you drum 'All the Small Things' on my ass when we get home"?

"Hands or sticks?" he comically responds.

Pete Davidson — MGK's real-life buddy — portrayed the rapper-turned-rocker who's drawn the ire of Slipknot fans of late, with SNL's Chloe Fineman in the role of Megan Fox, Kelly's girlfriend.

"Why are we best friends?" Fineman's Fox asks Kim's Kourtney. "Because our boyfriends have tattoos for necks," she replies.

SNL's Chris Redd played the superstar rapper Kanye West, Kim's estranged husband and a Marilyn Manson collaborator. Kim found her portrayal in SNL's Heidi Gardner. Kim's sister Khloe and the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner, also made appearances.

Kelly's upcoming album Born With Horns is another partnership with Barker after his first foray into pop-punk, the successful Tickets to My Downfall. He recently released the song "Papercuts."

"The People's Kourt" SNL Sketch