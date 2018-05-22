Trent Reznor to Disgruntled Fan: ‘Suck My Entire C–k’

A surprisingly volatile online conversation about what makes a group of songs an LP versus an EP ended with Trent Reznor telling a fan to "Suck my entire cock." The subject at hand: the new Nine Inch Nails disc Bad Witch, which is six songs long and clocks in at just over 30 minutes.

A lengthy thread evolved early on out of the Bad Witch album announcement at the Echoing the Sound fan forum, with much of it focused on the EP/LP debate. Eventually, one fan offered a critical post of the labeling of the disc as an LP, stating, "This is an EP. You can consult every source out that this duration is of an EP. An album would be 7 tracks at minimum and over 30 minutes," and later adding, "The EP must have [been] delayed for obvious reasons... (all apologies, etc) but the real fact is lack of inspiration. That is the truth I think,"

Fans have long understood that Trent Reznor posts in that forum under the surname "teitan," and eventually "teitan" responded to the debate: "Want to know why it's being labeled an LP instead of an EP? EPs show up with singles in Spotify and other streaming services = they get lost easier. EPs feel less important in today's music-isn't-as-important-as-it-once-was world. Why make it easier to ignore? We're not charging any more for it so why get worked up about it?" He ended the post, taking his shot adding, "Quantum550: suck my entire cock."

Quantum550 has not responded to Reznor at press time. Bad Witch is the third part of a trilogy, following the EPs Not the Actual Events and Add Violence. Bad Witch is scheduled for release on June 22.

