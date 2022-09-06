Trent Reznor Reacts to ‘Very Touching’ Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show

There are moments in your life that will truly resonate with you, and for Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor, one of those moments came Saturday (Sept. 3) with the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert. Though Reznor himself was not part of the celebration of Hawkins' life in London, just being able to watch the show moved him to comment on it during his own performance Saturday night.

While performing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, Reznor stopped down the performance while in a reflective mood. “Did any of you happen to catch the tribute to Taylor Hawkins today?," asked the singer of the crowd, then relating his own experience, stating, "I thought, ‘I’ll tune in, I knew Taylor. He was a really sweet guy.’ I know a lot of friends were playing, I started watching it, and three hours later I’m still watching. And I’ve got tears in my fucking eyes.”

The singer then added, “It got me thinking. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth checking out, ’cause it’s really well done. It’s very touching and sincere. And it got me thinking about, you know, in my life these days I try to be mindful of what’s happening right now and appreciating what’s happening right now instead of worrying about tomorrow.”

Realizing he was caught up in the moment a bit, he laughingly added, "I sound like an old person saying this shit, don't I?" before sharing what that bit of reflection meant as it related to the night's performance. "I am grateful to be sharing this moment with you guys," said the singer. "It really is a privilege and I'm going to remember this. This is one of those good memories, so thank you. Thanks for coming." You can watch the audience interaction via fan-shot video below.

Nine Inch Nails are in the midst of a small U.S. tour that includes several festival appearances, including stops at the Primavera Sound L.A., Riot Fest and Louder Than Life festivals later this month. See all their scheduled stops here.

In addition to returning to the road, Reznor has been busy of late with film scoring. He and scoring partner Atticus Ross recently scores for two films that are being screened at the Venice Film Festival. One is a drama called Empire of Light, while the other is the horror film Bones and All. According to Mxdwn, both films are expected to arrive toward the end of 2022.