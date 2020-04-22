Trivium Debut Emotional New Song ‘Bleed Into Me’
With the release of What the Dead Men Say, Trivium's ninth album, on the horizon, the band has issued a new music video for "Bleed Into Me."
This song mixes it up from what fans have heard off the record so far. "Catastrophist" led the charge, setting the tone with its epic scope, followed by a pair of devastating tracks — "Amongst the Shadows and Stones" and the title track, "What the Dead Men Say." Here, Trivium offer balance with a more rock-leaning, tender, yet anthemic track, showcasing the group's dynamic songwriting prowess.
With the first four songs (excluding the "IX" intro) off the record now out, fans can begin to form a reasonable expectation of what else lies in the remaining six songs off What the Dead Men Say, which will be released on April 24.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Trivium are doing their best to set up fan-related experiences surrounding the record's release. At 3PM ET on April 24, Matt Heafy will be performing a full album playthrough on his Twitch channel. The following day (April 25) will find the band engaging in a Q&A session while their 2019 Download Festival performance streams on Knotfest.com.
But wait, there's more! Trivium will host a virtual in-store signing on April 27 at 3PM ET. Fans can pre-order a signed copy of What the Dead Men Say now and the band will be signing copies during the virtual event. Producer Josh Wilbur will host a Q&A session on April 29 at 3PM ET on Trivium's Facebook and YouTube pages and the next day (April 30) Trivium will be live chatting with fans while their 2018 U.K. Brixton Academy performance streams on the Trivium YouTube channel.
That's quite a lot to dig into, but for now, read the lyrics to "Bleed Into Me" directly below and watch the music video for the new song further down the page.
Bleed into me
An ounce of your empathy
Eyes lock, you can see
A ghost town, invisible city
Bleed!
Bleed into me
Those feelings you’re harboring
The Silence says it all
Tragedy, the look before the fall
Struggles and dreams mix into one
The grim rituals have only begun
No use in leaving
Now drift off before you are gone
As it bleeds into me
Let it sink into you
Tell them the story
Tell them the truth
Let it bleed into you
Bleed into you!
Bleed into me
A bit of your apathy
Cast aside, forget me
Another disappears in the city
Struggles and dreams mix into one
The grim rituals have only begun
No use in leaving
Now drift off before you are gone
Before you are gone
As it bleeds into me
Let it sink in for you
Tell them the story
Tell them the truth
Let it bleed into you
Falling down
Falling down
An ounce of your empathy
Struggles and dreams
They’ll drift off before you are gone
As it bleeds into me
Let it sink into you
Tell them the story
Tell them the truth
Let it bleed into you
Bleed into you!
Bleed into you!
Trivium, "Bleed Into Me" Music Video
