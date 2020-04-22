Trivium Debut Emotional New Song ‘Bleed Into Me’

With the release of What the Dead Men Say, Trivium's ninth album, on the horizon, the band has issued a new music video for "Bleed Into Me."

This song mixes it up from what fans have heard off the record so far. "Catastrophist" led the charge, setting the tone with its epic scope, followed by a pair of devastating tracks — "Amongst the Shadows and Stones" and the title track, "What the Dead Men Say." Here, Trivium offer balance with a more rock-leaning, tender, yet anthemic track, showcasing the group's dynamic songwriting prowess.

With the first four songs (excluding the "IX" intro) off the record now out, fans can begin to form a reasonable expectation of what else lies in the remaining six songs off What the Dead Men Say, which will be released on April 24.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Trivium are doing their best to set up fan-related experiences surrounding the record's release. At 3PM ET on April 24, Matt Heafy will be performing a full album playthrough on his Twitch channel. The following day (April 25) will find the band engaging in a Q&A session while their 2019 Download Festival performance streams on Knotfest.com.

But wait, there's more! Trivium will host a virtual in-store signing on April 27 at 3PM ET. Fans can pre-order a signed copy of What the Dead Men Say now and the band will be signing copies during the virtual event. Producer Josh Wilbur will host a Q&A session on April 29 at 3PM ET on Trivium's Facebook and YouTube pages and the next day (April 30) Trivium will be live chatting with fans while their 2018 U.K. Brixton Academy performance streams on the Trivium YouTube channel.

That's quite a lot to dig into, but for now, read the lyrics to "Bleed Into Me" directly below and watch the music video for the new song further down the page.

Bleed into me

An ounce of your empathy

Eyes lock, you can see

A ghost town, invisible city Bleed! Bleed into me

Those feelings you’re harboring

The Silence says it all

Tragedy, the look before the fall Struggles and dreams mix into one

The grim rituals have only begun

No use in leaving

Now drift off before you are gone As it bleeds into me

Let it sink into you

Tell them the story

Tell them the truth Let it bleed into you Bleed into you! Bleed into me

A bit of your apathy

Cast aside, forget me

Another disappears in the city Struggles and dreams mix into one

The grim rituals have only begun

No use in leaving

Now drift off before you are gone Before you are gone As it bleeds into me

Let it sink in for you

Tell them the story

Tell them the truth Let it bleed into you Falling down

Falling down An ounce of your empathy

Struggles and dreams

They’ll drift off before you are gone As it bleeds into me

Let it sink into you

Tell them the story

Tell them the truth Let it bleed into you Bleed into you!

Bleed into you!

Trivium, "Bleed Into Me" Music Video