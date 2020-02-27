Since releasing The Sin and The Sentence in 2017, Trivium have been kicking out the jams, issuing b-sides and cover songs. Now, another fresh track has emerged, dubbed "Catastrophist" along with the news of the band's ninth full length album, What the Dead Men Say, which will be out April 24 on Roadrunner Records.

"What the Dead Men Say is everything that is Trivium," explains frontman Matt Heafy. "On this album, one can hear the proper ingredients of past, present, and future Trivium. The Trivium sound is having everything the band does — on one album."

Guitarist Corey Beaulieu added, "We wanted to build on the foundation that we established with the last album. The record has all the elements that are Trivium — along with all of us wanting to keep pushing ourselves creatively. This led to a highly-inspired and fast-paced writing and recording process that really captures the energy of the band."

While it's coming up on three years since Trivium last released an album, Heafy has been a busy dude. The frontman has transitioned into fatherhood as he and his wife welcomed the arrival of twins in late 2018 and has kept immensely busy at home, covering songs online at fans' request.

Heafy also laid down guest vocals on a song with Hatebreed's Jamey Jasta as well as with Denmark's Cabal. Meanwhile, Trivium kept a string of songs coming with covers of Dead Kennedy's "Kill the Poor," Type O Negative's "I Don't Wanna Be Me" and Portuguese pop star Toy's "Coração Não Tem Idade (Vou Beijar)" and originals in "Drowning in the Sound" and a re-recording of the Ember to Inferno cut "Pillars of Serpents."

Catch Trivium on the road this summer on their North American tour supporting Lamb of God and Megadeth alongside openers In Flames. Head here to see all the upcoming stops.

Trivium, "Catastrophist" Music Video

Trivium, What the Dead Men Say Album Art + Track Listing

Roadrunner

01. "IX"

02. "What the Dead Men Say"

03. "Catastrophist"

04. "Amongst the Shadows and the Stones"

05. "Bleed Into Me"

06. "The Defiant"

07. "Sickness Unto You"

08. "Scattering the Ashes"

09. "Bending the Arc to Fear"

10. "The Ones We Leave Behind"