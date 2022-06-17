One Direction’s Live Drummer Plays on Matt Heafy’s New Solo Song

Trivium's Matt Heafy teams with Josh Divine, who was One Direction's live drummer, on a new collaborative single the pair issued this week. The blisteringly heavy song is called "Perpetual Hate."

Don't worry — it sounds nothing like One Direction, the 2010s boy band.

Instead, it shows that Divine — an English session musician and member of the hard rock combo ZFG who also moonlights as a solo artist — can rock out with the best of them. That includes Heafy, the multifaceted bandleader of Trivium, the scorching Florida metal act who've been doing it for over two decades.

Listen to the song down toward the bottom of this post.

Announcing the new tune on Thursday (June 16), Heafy called Divine an "absurdly incredible monster metal drummer. We put this piece together recently and decided to unleash it upon the world." The pair shared the song across social media, Divine adding, "SO STOKED THIS IS OUT!!!!! Let's goooooo, stream it everyone!"

Heafy, also a prolific Twitch streamer, has kept busy since last year's release of Trivium's 10th studio album, In the Court of the Dragon. The guitarist and vocalist filled in for Lamb of God's Randy Blythe on tour, saved a crowd surfer from falling, and started a black metal project.

NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's rock and metal releases by liking Loudwire's "Weekly Wire" Spotify playlist, updated every Friday with 50 new songs.

Matt Heafy feat. Josh Devine, "Perpetual Hate"