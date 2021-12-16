New age punk act Turnstile gave Late Night With Seth Meyers a double dose of their tender loving care on Wednesday (Dec. 15). On the show, the Baltimore-based group performed both "Mystery" and "T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)" from their latest album, GLOW ON.

The broadcast marked Turnstile's late night TV debut. Early next year, the band will set out on The Turnstile Love Connection Tour across North America with Citizen, Ceremony and several others.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Around the time of GLOW ON's August release, Turnstile lead vocalist Brendan Yates spoke to The Fader about the group's knack for mixing unusual-for-punk sounds and textures into their hardcore.

"Putting them all together automatically creates a roller coaster of ups and downs and different things," Yates explained, "which I think is always something that we try to create when making music."

He continued, "Feeling and experiencing music or just feeling things as a person, there's always more dimensions to it than just a one dimensional thing. I think it's something that's always intended to make sure that there's those dynamics and those things that we're trying to get across are all included in there and can be felt as a bigger picture thing."

Loudwire selected GLOW ON as the third best rock and metal album of 2021. The effort's "Holiday," first issued on June's Turnstile Love Connection EP, is one of Loudwire's best 2021 rock songs.

Get Turnstile tickets and tour info at turnstilehardcore.com.

Turnstile Perform "Mystery" + "T.L.C. (Turnstile Love Connection)" on Late Night - Dec. 15, 2021