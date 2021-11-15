Turnstile will hit the road next year on a headlining North American tour in support of their new album, Glow On, and they'll be bringing Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult and Coco & Clair Clair with them.

Before the "Turnstile Love Connection Tour" officially kicks off, the band will perform a pair of California shows at the end of February with support coming from only Citizen and Coco & Clair Clair. Once April 26 arrives, the full six-band package will spend a month on tour, playing in cities across America with one stop over the border in Canada before everything wraps up in Washington D.C. on May 26.

See the complete list of stops below and look for pre-sale tickets to be made available on Nov. 16 at 10AM local time. The general on-sale begins Nov. 19 at 10AM local time and all tickets can be purchased here.

Turnstile 2022 North American Tour Dates With Citizen, Ceremony, Ekulu, Truth Cult + Coco & Clair Clair

Turnstile

Feb. 23 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Regency Ballroom *

Feb. 24 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo *

April 26 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

April 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

April 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw Theatre

April 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

May 02 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

May 04 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey Theatre

May 06 - Austin, Texas @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 07 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

May 09 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

May 10 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

May 12 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

May 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

May 14 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada Theater**

May 17 - Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theatre

May 18 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agora Theatre

May 19 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

May 21 - Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

May 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Steel

May 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 26 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

*Turnstile, Citizen + Coco & Clair Clair only

**No Ceremony