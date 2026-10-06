A Turnstile show in Oklahoma City on Monday (Oct. 5) came to an abrupt stop after vocalist Brendan Yates jumped off stage to get involved in an incident between a fan and venue security.

The situation ended with the security guard being removed from the venue at Yates' request.

What Happened at Turnstile's Oklahoma City Show

Turnstile was about 75 percent of the way through their setlist when Yates jumped from the stage during "Keep it Moving."

Video of the incident posted to Reddit shows Yates approaching a group of security guards who are apparently involved in a situation with a fan. At one point, it appears as though Yates becomes physically involved while still holding the mic.

"He's done. He's done," Yates yells into the mic in reference to one of the security guards.

Bassist Franz Lyons later joined Yates on the floor. The two later returned to the stage when Yates addressed the situation on the mic.

"I know all of you are coming up here and having a good time. There's high energy. There's movement. And there's no need for anyone to be swinging on anyone just coming over the barrier."

Turnstile Refuses to Continue Show Until Security Guard is Removed

According to Yates, Turnstile were ready to end the show right there unless the security guard was removed from the venue.

"That security guard cannot be here. We won't play if he's still here."

The video cuts off after Yates says the band will stop playing if the security guard remains at the front of the stage. A quick check of Setlist.fm shows Turnstile played eight more songs, including an encore.