Twenty One Pilots + Chainsmokers Drummers Crush Linkin Park, Foo Fighters + More in Medley

Two drummers, two kits, a darkened warehouse, a camera crew and a whole lotta passion for playing their kits - that's the setting for a new drum megamix featuring Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and Chainsmokers drummer Matt McGuire, who spend about 12 minutes bashing away on the kits to some of their favorite songs and enjoying every minute of it.

The set is very rock centric with Linkin Park, Paramore, Underoath, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters songs included, though they step out a bit rocking the kit on tracks from N.E.R.D. and ASAP Rocky as well. The full drum megamix set can be viewed below.

There's plenty of showmanship throughout, with the guys even deciding to switch drumkits late in the performance proceedings. Have a look in the video below.

After the performance, the two musicians discuss their friendship, having met in 2014 while on a tour together. "We thought it would be kind of cool to do some older songs that were kind of inspirational to us," says Dun of the reasoning for the video.

He later discusses growing up in the iPod generation and how it provided a more varied influence in terms of what he grew up on getting into music.

Josh Dun / Matt McGuire Drum Megamix Setlist

Track 1: Jay-Z & Linkin Park - Jigga What / Faint

Track 2: Paramore - That's What You Get

Track 3: Underoath - A Boy Brushed Red Living In Black and White

Track 4: N.E.R.D - Rockstar

Track 5: ASAP Rocky - Lord Pretty Flacko Joyde 2

Track 6: Red Hot Chili Peppers - By The Way

Track 7: Foo Fighters - Best Of You

Josh Dun & Matt McGuire Drum Megamix