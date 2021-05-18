Twenty One Pilots Find Their Groove With New Song ‘Saturday’

Twenty One Pilots continue to build toward their latest album, Scaled and Icy, by dropping a song that should get you a party mood. The danceable groove of "Saturday" is tailor made for the "going out" night it was named after.

Even though the last year has been anything but "going out," Twenty One Pilots have managed to capture the spirit of trying to keep that Saturday feel alive even during some trying times.

"Lose my sense a time or two / Weeks feel like days / Medicate in the afternoon / And I just want to know / Have you lost your footing too? / I just pray that I'm not losing you," ponders singer Tyler Joseph in the lyrics, before attempting to reset the natural balance of our isolated pandemic existence in the chorus with: "Slow down on Monday / Not a sound on Wednesday / Might get loud on Friday / But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday / We paint the town" with a groovy vibe. Check out the full lyrics below.

Twenty One Pilots, "Saturday" Lyrics

Slow down on Monday.

Not a sound on Wednesday.

Might get loud on Friday.

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday,

We paint the town. Lose my sense a time or two

Weeks feel like days

Medicate in the afternoon.

And I just want to know

Have you lost your footing too?

I just pray that I'm not losing you. Catch me floating circles in my fish bowl

Keep things fresh.

She said that I should change my clothes.

I exaggerate the life we used to know Slow down on Monday.

Not a sound on Wednesday.

Might get loud on Friday.

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday,

We paint the town. Ooh you're good.

These are my dancing shoes.

We paint the town.

Ooh you're good.

Thought I would dance with you.

Might get loud on Friday.

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday,

We paint the town. (Feeling great)

Life moves slow on the ocean floor.

(Feeling great)

I can't feel the waves anymore.

Did the tide forget to move?

I just pray that I'm not losing you. Catch me floating circles in my fish bowl

Keep things fresh.

She said that I should change my clothes.

I exaggerate the life we used to know Slow down on Monday.

Not a sound on Wednesday.

Might get loud on Friday.

But on Saturday, Saturday, Saturday,

We paint the town.

"Saturday" is the third track to come from the Scaled and Icy album, following the previously released "Choker" and the lead single "Shy Away." All three tracks are currently available with pre-orders of the new album ahead of its May 21 street date.

In other Twenty One Pilots news, the band is ramping up to their Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience that will take place this Friday (May 21) at 8PM ET / 5PM PT, coinciding with the album's release date. The show promises a mix of the band's classic hits with the first live performances of material off the upcoming album. Tickets are currently available here.

Twenty One Pilots have also announced that they will perform this coming Sunday (May 23) at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, airing at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on NBC.

Twenty One Pilots, "Saturday"

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.