Fans React to Avenged Sevenfold’s New Song ‘Nobody’

Welcome back, Avenged Sevenfold! The day that fans have been waiting for has finally come as M. Shadows, Zacky Vengeance, Synyster Gates, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman have returned with their first new music since 2020's "Set Me Free." The new track is called "Nobody" and you can check out the song in full below, but as you might expect, the fans are already weighing in on the new music.

"Nobody" finds the band digging deeper into the experimentation that they provided on 2016's The Stage album. It's an epic effort that leans on a dark and creepier side with some killer guitar work and the full rasp of M. Shadows' vocals portraying the emotional heft. The song came with an epic new stop motion video courtesy of director Chris Hopewell that you can view below.

The track will serve as the lead single from the band's forthcoming Life Is But a Dream record, due June 2. Avenged Sevenfold will also support the release with two massive live shows this summer, at Kia Forum on June 9 and Madison Square Garden on June 23.

READ MORE: The 32 Tracks Avenged Sevenfold Have Never Played Live

Avenged Sevenfold have been engaging their more hardcore fans in recent weeks in the lead up to the song, launching an alternate reality game. It started with a "hacking" of their social media accounts, and an audio file on their Trax podcast which featured an AI-generated version of M. Shadows' voice announcing the cancelation of the band's upcoming festival performances.

The band members denied that this announcement was true, and shortly after, directed fans to join their Discord account to keep up with "all further communications." From there, users discovered that the alleged hacker had a website called Libad5343.net, which contained "blog entries," mysterious pop-ups, riddles and codes for visitors to solve. Some of the codes, once deciphered, led to coordinates of real locations where there were more clues. You can check out more of what they uncovered here.

But now, the day has come when there's actually music. So, let's see how fans are responding to the new song. Well, it's a bit of a mixed bag. While there are plenty of fans that are excited for the new music, some even declaring it some of their best work (while another fan says it "might be the worst A7X song in a long time), there's also a fair amount of negative feedback as well hoping that better songs will follow. Take a listen to the song below to make your own judgment, then see how Twitter is responding below.

Avenged Sevenfold, "Nobody"