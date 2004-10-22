Twiztid’s Crushing New Song ‘Rose Petal’ Is Out Now

It's October and Detroit's kings of horrorcore, Twiztid, are back with their crushing new single "Rose Petal."

The band's sound continues to evolve, with this latest instant classic finding the perfect balance between devastatingly killer fuzzed out in-your-face heaviness and a catchy, head-nodding percussive melody accentuated by their nimble rap sensibilities.

As the band succinctly state of the song, “‘Rose Petal’ is a step in a continuing venture to expand our sound from two rappers to two entertainers with no music boundaries.”

The duo of Jamie Madrox and Monoxide worked closely with producer John Sustar (Motionless in White, Mushroomhead, Attack Attack!) and Johnny Andrews (In This Moment, Motionless in White) on the final mix for this stand-alone track.

Be sure to check out the video for the track here and you can also pick up the song via the platform of your choosing at this location. Plus, be sure to watch Twiztid reacting to classic horror movie scenes right here.