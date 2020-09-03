Former Issues frontman Tyler Carter has publicly addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming that led to his departure from the band.

Taking to Twitter to share a lengthy statement, Carter acknowledges how he has "no doubt made mistakes... crossed boundaries... and had trouble with understanding influence and power dynamics."

Carter further states that he has "never physically assaulted anyone in my life," but admits that he has "escalated conversations and abused my power."

Read his full statement, in which he also addresses his firing from Issues, below:

Yesterday, Note To Scene reported on how Carter had been kicked out of Issues after the band posted a statement addressing the accusations against their frontman.

“Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct," the band said. "We, Josh, Sky and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors.”

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch was quick to respond to the news, and he didn't appear to have much sympathy for his fellow frontman.

"Hahaha that fuckin’ asshole Tyler Carter really released a song called Escape My Love while being a sex pest huh? Hahaha," Birch tweeted in response to the allegations, before praising the remaining members of Issues for their actions.

There has been no word yet from Issues as to the band's current status or whether they are actively seeking a replacement for Carter.

Tyler Carter founded Issues in 2012 alongside vocalist Michael Bohn — who recently formed a new band, the Villa — following the pair's exit from metalcore outfit Woe, Is Me. Prior to his departure, Carter featured on three Issues albums: 2014's Issues, 2016's Headspace and 2019's third LP Beautiful Oblivion. He has also worked on a solo project with musicians including ex-Falling in Reverse guitarist Jacky Vincent.

13 Emo Albums With No Bad Songs