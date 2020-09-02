Issues have split with singer Tyler Carter after allegations of sexual misconduct and grooming surfaced.

In a statement shared on social media, the Georgia band known for blending metalcore with pop, R&B and electronica, said, "Recently we have become aware of allegations against Tyler Carter, of grooming and sexual misconduct. We, Josh, Sky, and AJ, will no longer be working with Tyler. We believe survivors."

The 28-year-old Carter, who was among the band's co-founders after departing metalcore group Woe, Is Me, has yet to publicly comment on the allegations made against him as well as his dismissal from Issues.

Issues last released Beautiful Oblivion, their third album, in 2019, which was led by the singles "Tapping Out," "Drink About It" and "Flexin'." In that same year, Carter, who handled the role of clean singing in Issues, expanded his musical horizons even further on his eclectic debut solo record, Moonshine.

is the latest in a line of alleged abusers from bands outed via social media, including Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity, Of Mice & Men / Attack Attack!’s Austin Carlile, A Day to Remember's Josh Woodard, multiple members of Attila, Palaye Royale touring bassist Daniel Curcio, Pierce the Veil’s Mike Fuentes, Suicide Silence’s Eddie Hermida, Lorna Shore’s CJ McCreery, Brand New’s Jesse Lacey, ex-Black Label Society member Nick Catanese, Panic! at the Disco’s Kenny Harris, SWMRS' Joey Armstrong, Iron Reagan's Bob Skotis and others.